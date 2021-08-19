You won’t want to miss these back-to-school deals for students and teachers

We somehow made it more than halfway through August, which means it’s back-to-school time for students and teachers everywhere.

If you’re behind on that back-to-school shopping, don’t fret, as we’ve rounded up some fantastic deals and savings that stores are offering for students and teachers.

Take a scroll down the page and see all the deals.

It’s impossible to go into Target and not spend money, which is great considering the store has a ton of deals for teachers and students. Supplies for students start at 25 cents and $3 for teachers.

When it comes to tech, Best Buy has you covered. From laptops to tablets, the store seems to have it all -- including different deals on certain tech items, like $300 off select Windows laptops, and you can save $20 on Beats Studio Buds.

Walmart is another store that has great deals and savings for students and teachers. On their website, linked above, you can search by what grade your child is in, which is a very cool feature. They have basic school supplies starting at 25 cents, backpacks starting at $10, and tech supplies starting at $15.

Having school supplies is obviously important, but getting a new wardrobe for back-to-school is always so much fun, too. Just looking at Old Navy’s website, you’ll see it has plenty of back-to-school clothes for children, but the best part is, a lot of options are 30% off at checkout.

It doesn’t matter if you’re looking for supplies for your fifth-grader, high school senior or college freshman, Staples likely has what you need. Oh, and the store didn’t forget about the teachers, either. Staples has notebooks starting as low as 97 cents and Crayola products starting at just 50 cents.

Again, who doesn’t love shopping for back-to-school clothes? Macy’s has all the deals for your little ones who are heading back to the classroom. Macy’s has sales on brands like Nautica, Champion, Tommy Hilfiger and more.

*All deals are current as of time of publication.