🔒Bernie’s blog: If kids are your investment, grandkids are your dividends

The football season can be a tumultuous time for everyone. The long summer has come to a close and you know that cold weather is right around the corner. So we comfort ourselves with the football season.

I know what you’re saying, is it pro football or college football you want us to warm ourselves with? Neither. I’m talking about the other football, or as we Americans like to call it, soccer. Yes, the world’s most popular sport!

There is no bigger football (not soccer) fan than yours truly. And by football I mean college and pro. The kind we were all raised on here in the states. The kind that takes up all the Saturdays and Sundays in the fall, not to mention Mondays and even Thursdays. But now it’s time to realize that soccer can be and will be a major part of my life. That’s because Eloise went to her first soccer practice two weeks ago!

Who is Eloise? She just happens to be the 2-year-old daughter of my youngest son Jake and his wife Laura. And that makes Eloise the first granddaughter of my wife Donna and me. Sure there have been other granddaughters for other grandparents. But she’s our first -- 2-month-old brother Sebastian is now also on board.

There’s nothing more obnoxious than grandparents boasting of their grandchildren. Pictures galore, and you’re only being nice when you’re looking at them. I’m not boasting. I’m just telling you that no matter what you do -- or where you are -- your grandchildren are always in the forefront of your mind.

My friend John told me before we had grandchildren that your kids are your investment and your grandchildren are your dividends! Truer words were never spoken. But what does all of this have to do with soccer and Eloise? Allow me an additional moment to further bore you. Last week while shopping I came across a 2T Adidas sweatsuit. Black with pink and white trim. And it immediately hit me. Eloise! She could definitely use it. So I bought it and it was hers.

A couple of Saturdays ago, as the football (not soccer) season was underway, I received a text and there was Eloise at her first soccer practice wearing the cutest little 2T sweatsuit you ever saw. And it just happened to be the exact one that we bought her. It’s further proof that you always have your dividend on your mind. Whether it’s financial or your grandchild.

As for the practice, I’m told it was what you’d expect from a group of 2tTs running in circles. The best news of all: T-ball begins in the spring. I can’t wait!

