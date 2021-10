We have a wonderful piece from August 2001 to share.

Steve Garagiola did a summer tour of Northern Michigan in 2001, but the special was not aired on WDIV-Local 4 until spring of 2002. It was worth the wait!

Steve went to Christmas, Mich., the copper mines in the Upper Peninsula, and caught up with monks who make jam. This is a “Pure Michigan” program that’s sure to make you smile.

Enjoy the trip!

