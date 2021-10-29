🔒 From the vault: WDIV’s 1996 special ‘Haunted Legends of Old Detroit’

In this 1996 WDIV special, Chuck Gaidica shares some of the most ghostly stories of Metro Detroit.

In this 1996 WDIV special, Chuck Gaidica shares some of the most ghostly stories of Metro Detroit.

“They are fascinating, eerie, and some may even seem like they’re unexplainable events, but in this Halloween season, it’s easy to believe, that some of these supernatural occurrences are possible.”

Those are some of the first words spoken by Chuck Gaidica in this WDIV Halloween special “Haunted Legends of Old Detroit,” which first aired in 1996.

The 21-minute special is filled with stories of the paranormal in our area, from Henry Ford, to the Botsford Inn, to the Werewolf of Grosse Pointe.

It’s a super fun watch and the theme music will get stuck in your hard. You’ve been warned. Watch the full special in the video player above.

Related: 🔒Urban legends that actually happened in Michigan