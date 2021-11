Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner-White, joined Evrod and Rhonda on Thanksgiving morning to discuss the company's excitement and commitment to America's Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit. For more parade coverage: https://www.clickondetroit.com/topic/Parade/

Rachel Stewart, president of Gardner-White, joined Evrod and Rhonda on Thanksgiving morning to discuss the company’s excitement and commitment to America’s Thanksgiving Parade in Detroit.

Stewart joined in on some parade trivia!

Watch the video above.

More coverage: America’s Thanksgiving Parade