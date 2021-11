Marla Drutz is leaving WDIV Local 4 for retirement. She will be missed dearly!

Marla Drutz is leaving WDIV Local 4 for retirement.

She will be missed dearly! Drutz joined Evrod and Rhonda this Thanksgiving morning to talk about one of her favorite Detroit events, America’s Thanksgiving Parade. She’s an honorary Grand Marshal this year.

Read more: WDIV-Local 4′s Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz announces her retirement