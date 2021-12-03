10 genius items featured on ‘Shark Tank’ you’re going to want

Remember when you were a little kid and you came up with some super cool invention that was going to get you rich? There are people who have actually done it!

Many have pitched ideas to the "Shark Tank" panel, in hopes of getting someone to invest in their entrepreneurial dreams. Luckily for us, the items below came to fruition for some of those folks.

Whether it be a beauty, food or health gift, there's something for everyone here.

1. TipsyElves Ugly Christmas wear

'Tis the season that everyone should be sporting an ugly Christmas outfit. There are more than 50 exclusive designs for men and women (suits, leggings, apparel and more). But the sweaters! Ahh, parties have been created specifically for the almighty ugly Christmas sweater. TipsyElves' are soft, high quality, and you don’t have to worry about them shrinking or itching. Plus, they're just funny.

2. Reversible backpack hoodie

Is there really much to say about this? It’s one of those things you think, how has this not always been a thing? It’s so simple and genius. Wear a jacket out in the morning. When it warms up for the day, switch it to a backpack. Or consider how helpful this would be while traveling. Also, it’s just cute.

3. Ring video doorbell

OK, so this wasn't technically a "Shark Tank" win, per se. When the invention was initially brought to the Shark Tank panelists, the idea was rejected. But that obviously wasn't the end of the road for Ring. It became a huge hit, and Amazon bought the company for more than $1 billion this year. That should say something, right? Not surprising. The doorbell works with Alexa to notify you when motion is detected outside your door. You can also see, hear and speak to visitors from any phone, tablet or computer. If all that isn’t awesome enough, there’s lifetime theft protection included, so should it get stolen, it will forever be replaced for free.

4. Kodiak Protein Cakes

Take our word for it -- these are legit. And even though the makers of Kodiak Cakes walked away from “Shark Tank” without a deal, that obviously didn’t stop them from finding success. From personal experience, these high-protein pancake, muffin, waffle and brownie mixes are getting nothing but rave reviews. And, quite honestly, eating these feels a little more guilt-free than some other brands. If you’re still not convinced, check out the hundreds of 5-star ratings the mixes get on Amazon.

5. Bullet bottle opener

Before we even tell you how cool this product is, let us just start by saying that this company is veteran-owned and operated, and the products are made in the USA. Each Bottle Breacher 50-caliber bottle opener is handcrafted and made out of authentic vintage brass. Plus, besides just being a great conversation piece, your support turns into the company giving back to active duty and veteran nonprofit organizations. We’ll call this a win-win.

6. Squatty Potty

When did discussing pooping habits become socially acceptable?

Apparently when it becomes a discussion about how to do it in a healthier way. The company warns that using the Squatty Potty may feel a little different at first, but you quickly adjust, because it’s the healthy way of positioning your body to best follow through on performing a natural bodily function.

7. Sleep Styler

Spend less time fixing your hair and not have to use heat? Sign us up! You’d be hard pressed to find someone with a full head of hair who wouldn’t want to try this. One reviewer on Amazon who gave rave reviews even provided a link for great tips on using these bad boys.

8. Scrub Daddy

The organization fanatic’s dream — color coded sponges! And the texture changes as the temperature of the water is adjusted. The sponge is nice and soft in warm water, and turns firm in cool water. It's a one-stop-shop for gentle cleansing and coarse scrubbing.

9. Frying pan splatter guard

Is there anyone in the world who *isn’t* bothered by stuff that pops out of the pan while you’re cooking? I mean, bacon is yummy, but I dread the moment I have to approach and flip a piece. It nails me every dang time. Dare we say this might offer slightly more protection from all that? Also, cleanup will certainly be a bit easier.

10. Drop Stop

That gap between the seats can seem like a black hole sometimes, right? Not anymore! Losing your cellphone, keys, change or any other item between the seats doesn’t have to be a annoying panic moment. Each package comes with 2 Drop Stops — one for the driver side and one for the passenger side. And it attaches to the seat belt catch, so it won’t need to be readjusted or reinstalled.

Have you tried any of these products? Did they live up to the hype? Let us know in the comment section below.

