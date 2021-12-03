Plumber discovers money in wall of Joel Osteen’s church, years after $600K burglary, report says

Back in 2014, a big headline in Texas involved hundreds of thousands of dollars stolen from a safe at Joel Osteen’s megachurch, Lakewood Church, in Houston.

Now, seven years later, another bombshell has dropped: A plumber says he found money in a wall -- in envelopes, cash and checks -- while he was doing work at the church on Nov. 10 of this year.

The news came to light during the radio morning show at 100.3 The Bull, according to our sister station, KPRC 2 and Click2Houston.com.

“It was just unbelievable -- the things he was telling us that they found in the walls,” radio host George Lindsey said, adding that one caller really took the segment over the edge.

“There was a loose toilet in the wall, and we removed the tile,” the caller said. “We went to go remove the toilet, and I moved some insulation away, and about 500 envelopes fell out of the wall, and I was like, ‘Oh wow!’”

“I went ahead and contacted the maintenance supervisor that was there, and I turned it all in,” he added.

Lindsey couldn’t believe what he had just heard.

“We were like, ‘What are you talking about?’” Lindsey said. “So, then he relayed to us that in 2014 there was a big story about money being stolen from Lakewood Church that they never recovered.”

The Houston Police Department is still investigating the seven-year-old case involving the disappearance of $600,000.

It’s unclear how much money the plumber discovered, but the case raises a lot of questions. A representative from Lakewood Church acknowledged cash and checks were found at the facility during repairs, years after a burglary of $600,000, in 2014, Click2Houston.com reports.