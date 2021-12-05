Snow in Hawaii? Big Island getting blasted by blizzard, over a foot of snow expected

For those who have a desire to travel to Hawaii this holiday season, you’ll get a chance to see beaches, palm trees, and… snow?

Yep, that is correct, to the amazement of some.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard warning for the Big Island of Hawaii, which is expected to get up to 12 inches or more of snow.

The warning is expected to end at 6 a.m. Sunday morning Hawaii time, although it’s not that unusual for there to be snow in Hawaii.

Snow falls each year in the summits on the Big Island, which rise over 11,000 feet.

While the thought of snow in Hawaii sounds like a stunning concept to some, many locals are essentially shrugging their shoulders wondering what the big deal is.

A meteorologist in Honolulu, Maureen Ballard, said to the New York Times that nobody lives around the top of the mountains where snow accumulates.

Ad

“We do get snow there pretty much every year,” Ballard said to the New York Times.

In addition to the snow, wind gusts of over 100 miles per hour were expected.