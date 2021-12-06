Watch our tributes to Steve Garagiola on his final newscast at Local 4

At Local 4, when someone retires, we can’t just say goodbye. We have to celebrate.

In Steve Garagiola’s case, we had no choice. The man is a staple of this place and after 27 years at WDIV, he has retired, and we’re so sad to see him go, but excited for him and his next chapter.

His last newscast was Sunday night, and while he asked for a quiet send-off, we just wouldn’t listen! We dug through the archives and found some amazing Steve Garagiola moments through the years, we went back to where it all started for him in TV, and we talked to his family, friends and some of his longest running colleagues here at Local 4.

You can watch all the tributes we aired for Steve’s final broadcast in the video player above. (It’s about 18 minutes long, so grab some popcorn)

We’ll have another special story on Steve airing on Tuesday, Dec. 21, at 8 p.m. -- The Story of Steve. Mark your calendar!

Leave you retirement messages for Steve in the comment section below: