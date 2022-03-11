Tell us: Has the time change ever ruined your day (or week?)

Even though winter doesn’t slip away until next weekend, time has its marching orders. And in the United States, it’s just about time to “spring” forward.

Daylight saving time announces its entrance at 2 a.m. local time Sunday for most of the country. Standard time hibernates until Nov. 6. It will stay lighter for longer into the evening, but the sun will rise later in the morning than it has during the months of standard time.

Remember to set your clocks an hour ahead, usually before bed, Saturday night.

With that, we’ll ask: Have you ever forgotten something important due to “springing ahead?”

What, exactly, was the event or calendar item that you missed? Was it a disaster, or something you can laugh about today?

We’d love to hear your horror stories -- and we even plan to write a follow-up story about them. Drop your details below, if you have something in mind that we could share.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.