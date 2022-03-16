Insider project: Living paycheck-to-paycheck? Rod Meloni wants to help

It’s a dark place, this existence. I call it running on the hamster wheel. No matter how hard you work, not matter how well you plan, you always end up with more month at the end of your money.

It’s annoying, frustrating and because life always throws you a curve, you end up struggling to make ends meet. Not only is this no fun, but it also often builds to an exceptionally stressful way to live, vacuuming joy from the simplest things.

Yet, it’s estimated 60% of us live this way. One mix-up, one misstep at work and you could find yourself in serious financial trouble. In the quiet moments you worry the whole thing will slide off a cliff. That stress manifests itself in so many unhelpful ways. If the kids really need something, you can’t afford, or you’ve cut back so much any fun or even a date night is out of the question.

The temptation is to use a credit card to solve the immediate problem, which only makes the long-term problem worse because you are adding to a monthly payment, you’re already having trouble making. No one can blame you for wanting off the wheel. If you are wondering whether it even possible, the answer is yes. But there is a great big but. It requires good planning, considerable discipline, patience, and a commitment to this cause.

Ad

As a Certified Financial Planner Professional™ I’ve trained in helping people manage their money. The CFP® designation requires learning basic economics, investing, insurance, retirement, taxation, and estate planning. Yet, the seriously difficult exam we take requires a much deeper understanding. The CFP® needs to understand how all these disciplines work and fit together to help a client make the best financial decisions to make the most of their money. It is directed at those with higher incomes, but the philosophy and the necessary effort is no less important to you looking to get off the hamster wheel.

We at Local 4 would like to help here. We are looking for several of our WDIV Insiders to sit down with me and see if we can give you the tools and strategies to end your paycheck-to-paycheck life. Please let us know. I look forward to speaking with you and helping make life altering change.

Ad

Submit your information below to be considered: