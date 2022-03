Today's Tasty Tuesday takes us to a seafood haven in Detroit's Eastern Market.

Today’s Tasty Tuesday takes us to The Motown Bistro in Detroit’s Eastern Market.

The Motown Bistro Oyster Bar is the perfect place for steak and seafood lovers. Enjoy some music and observe some Motown memorabilia while you try some of the best seafood in town.

(Watch Brandon Roux’s full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above)

Tasty Tuesday deal:

Motown Bistro opens at 4 p.m. on Wednesday and is offering 15% your entire order today when you mention Tasty Tuesday.