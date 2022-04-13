Brag Book: Annabelle Watson

This week, we're bragging about Annabelle Watson: A senior at Oxford High School who is involved in the community and sports, all while supporting her brother, who was injured in the fatal mass shooting at the school last November.

This week, we’re bragging about Annabelle Watson: A senior at Oxford High School who is involved in the community and sports, all while supporting her brother, who was injured in the fatal mass shooting at the school last November.

See her special Brag Book shoutout above.