How much has milk gone up around the country?

Got milk?

If you need to buy some in the future, the question instead will be, Got money?

The Bureau of Labor Statistics released a report on Thursday saying that inflation has risen to 9.1% over the past year, which takes into account increases in gas prices, foods, education and housing.

Milk is one of those items that is putting a little more of a dent in people’s bank accounts.

