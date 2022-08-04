Brag Book: Dyllan Nelson

This week, we’re bragging about Dyllan Nelson: A graduate of Northville High School where she graduated with a 3.5 GPA. She started in Ecotek Lab which provides hands-on lab experience for high schoolers. She will continue her education at Michigan State University.
Rhonda Walker has been helping Detroiters get motivated and ready for the day for the past 22 years. A confessed morning person, this award winning talented and versatile journalist starts her day at 2:00 am to co-anchor the weekday morning newscast at WDIV-Local 4 News. A position she’s held since 2003.