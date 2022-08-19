Woodward Dream Cruise 2022: Everything you need to know

DETROIT – On Saturday, get ready for a Michigan end-of-summer tradition. Tens of thousands of cars will ride down M-1 in a celebration of classic and muscle car culture. Over 1.5 million vintage enthusiasts from around the world attend the annual procession as cars honk and drive down Woodward Ave.

When is the Woodward Dream Cruise?

The Cruise is on the third Saturday of every August. This year it falls on August 20th and will run from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Where is the parade route?

The parade runs northbound along the entire course of Woodward Ave. from Ferndale to Pontiac. Those not participating in the parade are asked to avoid the right two lanes near the curbs. You can find the official map here.

How can I watch and how much does it cost?

The Dream Cruise is free for both participants and fans. Spectators can watch anywhere along the parade route but be aware of businesses and private homes.

What should I bring?

While the entire parade runs for 12 hours, guests can come and go on their own time. We recommend bringing law chairs, sunblock, water and snacks. Classic cars can get very loud, so anyone sensitive to extreme noises should also pack ear plugs.

How do I get there?

Parking will be very limited in communities along the parade route, so allow for some extra time and patience. Parking can be found at lots and structures in Ferndale, Royal Oak, Birmingham and Pontiac, space permitting. Street parking is another option but take note of time restrictions and costs to avoid tickets and/or towing.

Free SMART shuttle busses will run on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Woodward Avenue from 8 Mile Road to Downtown Pontiac. To ride, look out for RED SMART and FAST bus stops on Woodward Avenue.

Busses will also run their normal routes, except for those on the parade route which will run on a detour. These busses will still pass by and stop in the communities along the parade route, but will avoid Woodward Avenue. The bus is $2 per person to ride and is good for four hours. More information on bus routes can be found here.

Ride shares like Lyft and Uber are another option for spectators looking to avoid driving and parking. Fans can also hop on a MoGo bike with MoGo stations available throughout Woodward Avenue from Downtown Detroit to Berkley.

What other events are occurring around the Dream Cruise?

Because of the parade’s central route on Woodward, many of the communities that the parade passes through will also be holding their own events in addition to the parade.