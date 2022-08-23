Labor Day Weekend 2022 events in Metro Detroit

Pianist Eileen Orr performs at the 20th Montreaux Detroit Jazz Festival on Sunday, Sept. 5, 1999 at Hart Plaza in Detroit. The festival, which is billed as the largest free jazz festival in North America, ends on Labor Day and features performances from former John Coltrane drummer Elvin Jones, Detroit native Yusef Lateef and jazz legend Dave Brubeck. Organizers expect over 800,000 people will attend the four day event.

DETROIT – It’s the unofficial end to summer, which brings on some of Detroit’s biggest traditions. Luckily, many will have Monday off giving tourists and locals plenty of time to explore everything the city has to offer.

Arts Beats & Eats (Downtown Royal Oak), Sep. 2 to 5: Hundreds of thousands of people flock to Downtown Royal Oak for the annual Labor Day weekend festivities. This edition marks 25 years of bringing the community together for delicious food, great live entertainment and tons of original art. This year’s headliners include Fitz & The Tantrums, 311, Sponge and Flo Rida, but there is non-stop entertainment throughout the nine stages including a kids stage. The festival is open 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. each day, except Monday which closes at 9 p.m. Admission is $5 before 3 p.m. and $10 after 3 p.m. More info here.

Detroit Jazz Festival (Hart Plaza & Campus Martius), Sep. 2 to 5: The streets of Downtown Detroit become jazz’s largest stage with the return of the first in-person festival since 2019. Celebrating 42 years of music in the city, the world’s largest free jazz festival will feature legendary jazz acts, new up and comers, as well as local collegiate acts. Enjoy smooth sounds from dozens of artists throughout the weekend. The festival is free and is spread out among four stages, three in Hart Plaza and one in Campus Martius. Schedule of entertainment here.

Michigan State Fair (Suburban Collection Showplace), Sep. 1 to 5: The Great Lakes State comes together for a Labor Day weekend tradition with plenty of food, fun and fast rides. For the fair’s 10th anniversary, there will be two new additions: the Pork Chop Revue featuring some of the smartest swine performing incredible tricks, and the Shrine Circus, a Detroit-born circus in the world’s largest air-conditioned circus tent. Enjoy fair-favorite events like baking contests, petting zoo and vendor halls. Admission to the fair is $10. Ultimate admission, which includes unlimited carnival rides and circus performances is $42. More info here.

Romeo Peach Festival (Downtown Romeo), Sep. 1 to 5: Bite into this juicy festival celebrating its 91st anniversary. The Romeo Peach Festival is Michigan’s second oldest festival. Enjoy everything from peach pies, cobblers, jams and dressings at the market or take a spin on carnival rides. On Friday, the night sky ignites at the fireworks spectacular and on Monday, watch as the Romeo Peach Festival Hometown Parade rides on down Main Street. Admission is free on Thursday and Monday, $5 from Friday to Sunday. Children 12 and under are free. Full schedule of events here.