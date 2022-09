In this aerial view, boats sit atop one another in a marina near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022 in San Carlos Island, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images)

The cleanup from Hurricane Ian is continuing, and as is evidenced by the photos coming out of Florida, will likely continue for a while.

While floods caused by storm surge are receding, residents are still picking up pieces and beginning the rebuilding process.

Here are some photos of the damage, provided by Getty Images.

In an aerial view, damaged buildings are seen as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Storm damaged vehicles after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A Jeep door rests on a sand covered driveway after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Seth Jones, left, sorts through storm damaged video games as Jason Crosser looks on at Crossers storm damaged business, 8-Bit Hall of Fame, after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Crosser said he had $2 million dollars in inventory but is only insured for $150,000. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Storm debris fills a street after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A man documents storm damage with his phone after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida, and brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A car sits in floodwater after Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Orlando, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In this aerial view, boats sit grounded in a woodland area and along the side of the road after being pushed by rising water from Hurricane Ian near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022 in San Carlos Island, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In this aerial view, the Sanibel Causeway bridge collapsed in places as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In this aerial view, a home burns after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In this aerial view, a home burns after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

A downed tree blocks the sidewalk after being toppled by Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Sanford, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surges and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Gerardo Mora/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In this aerial view, parts of Sanibel Causeway are washed away along with sections of the bridge after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Sanibel, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In an aerial view, boats are piled on top of each other after Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In an aerial view, damaged buildings are seen as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Debris is strewn across the beach caused by Hurricane Ian on September 29, 2022 in Bonita Springs, Florida. The storm made a U.S. landfall on Cayo Costa, Florida, and brought high winds, storm surges, and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Sean Rayford/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

Passersby photographs damage caused by rising water on San Carlos Island near Fort Myers Beach on September 29, 2022 in San Carlos Island, Florida. Hurricane Ian brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Win McNamee/Getty Images) (Getty Images)

In an aerial view, people walk amongst debris as Hurricane Ian passed through the area on September 29, 2022 in Fort Myers Beach, Florida. The hurricane brought high winds, storm surge and rain to the area causing severe damage. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Getty Images)