Go inside these University of Michigan libraries that hold historic American treasures, documents

Paul Gross: I recently had the privilege of working on what I consider to be one of the coolest stories I’ve done in my entire forty-year career here at Local 4.

I recently had the privilege of working on what I consider to be one of the coolest stories I’ve done in my entire 40-year career here at Local 4.

When you think of preserving some of the most important documents of American and Michigan history, you probably think about the National Archives and the Smithsonian Institution. And you probably don’t think about Metro Detroit.

Well, now you should, because two very important archives are right here in our own backyard. And when I say important, I mean it.

Think about this: When shooting the two stories (there was so much to talk about that I couldn’t fit it all into a single story) at University of Michigan libraries, I got to hold a letter written by George Washington, a letter written in code by Benedict Arnold negotiating a price to hand over West Point to the British, and a 1775 letter from British General Thomas Gage with orders that essentially formally started the Revolutionary War.

I got to hold the first book ever published by an African-American, as well as an 1857 letter written by Frederick Douglass that was so dangerous it should have been destroyed, as it admitted that he committed a felony (harboring an escaped slave).

I got to hold Augustus Woodward’s original proposed act to establish a University of Michigan in 1817. As a University of Michigan football fan (and meteorologist for the team), it was uber cool to hold Fielding H. Yost’s first contract with the University of Michigan. There is so much I got to see, and so much more you’ll get to see in these two stories! (Watch the stories in the video player above.)

Digital only bonus

I brought my own personal treasure to the Clements Library, and Dr. Paul Erickson, the library’s director, was so excited to see it. We got it all on tape ... check this out (and this is exclusive for ClickOnDetroit ... it’s not in the story that aired on TV).

A closer look

Take a closer look at some of the documents Paul covered in his story below through individual photos of each:

1761 British Map of the captured French fort at Detroit. (WDIV)

George Washington’s letter to his dentist. This is the only surviving document in which Washington references his (in)famous teeth. (WDIV)

The original deed from the Native American sale of Mackinac Island to the British. Notice under each red dot on the left, the Native Americans signed their name with a symbol, and the British wrote "mark of (name)" next to it. (WDIV)

The Civil War diary of Lucius Shattuck of Plymouth. He served with the 24th Michigan Infantry, famously called the Iron Brigade. He died at the Battle of Gettysburg. Notice the damage due to a bullet hitting the diary. (WDIV)

University of Michigan legendary football coach Fielding H. Host’s first contract with the University of Michigan. His salary that first year was $2750! (WDIV)