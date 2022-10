This week, we’re bragging about two excelling students: sisters Bryse Gailliard and Samai Gailliard. Bryse is a junior, and the top student at her class, at Advanced Technology Academy. Her younger sister, Samai, is a freshman at the same school, and is also at the top of her class.

This week, we’re bragging about two excelling students: sisters Bryse Gailliard and Samai Gailliard.

Bryse is a junior, and the top student at her class, at Advanced Technology Academy. Her younger sister, Samai, is a freshman at the same school, and is also at the top of her class.

See their special Brag Book shoutout above.