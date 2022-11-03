🔒 ‘Going 4 It’: Dig through the WDIV archive featured in our documentary

We’re celebrating WDIV’s 75th anniversary in Detroit television with a treasure trove of classic station stories, specials, promos and interviews.

“Going 4 It,” the two-hour documentary on the rise of WDIV through the 70s, 80s and 90s, features some classic station segments and jingles, like the Go 4 It campaign, and more. We’ve collected some of our favorites for your viewing pleasure below.

This article is only available to WDIV Insiders, as a bonus perk for our anniversary celebration.

The ‘Go 4 It’ auditions in Detroit

Hundreds lined up to take their shot at being the voice behind WDIV's iconic Go 4 It song in this archive footage.

WDIV’s Go 4 It promos from the 1980s

Whatcha got to show 4 it?

Bless You Boys promos from Tigers 1984, 1986 seasons

Bless You Boys was WDIV's Detroit Tigers rally song during the team's championship run in 1984 and beyond.

Saturday Night Music Machine from 1985

Get your groove on with this 1985 episode of WDIV's Saturday Night Music Machine, recorded on Feb. 1, 1985.

‘Count Scary’ flies to the Ren Cen in special from 1982

Count Scary takes flight in this WDIV Halloween special from 1982.

WDIV News4 promos

It's News4.

Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series parade

Watch WDIV's coverage of the parade celebrating the World Series title by the Detroit Tigers in 1984.

Walk on the Wild Side with the Detroit Zoo