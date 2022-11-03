🔒 ‘Going 4 It’: Dig through the WDIV archive featured in our documentary

We’re celebrating WDIV’s 75th anniversary in Detroit television with a treasure trove of classic station stories, specials, promos and interviews.
“Going 4 It,” the two-hour documentary on the rise of WDIV through the 70s, 80s and 90s, features some classic station segments and jingles, like the Go 4 It campaign, and more. We’ve collected some of our favorites for your viewing pleasure below.
This article is only available to WDIV Insiders, as a bonus perk for our anniversary celebration.
The ‘Go 4 It’ auditions in Detroit
WDIV’s Go 4 It promos from the 1980s
Bless You Boys promos from Tigers 1984, 1986 seasons
Saturday Night Music Machine from 1985
‘Count Scary’ flies to the Ren Cen in special from 1982
WDIV News4 promos
Detroit Tigers 1984 World Series parade
Walk on the Wild Side with the Detroit Zoo
Copyright 2022 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.
Ken Haddad is the digital content and audience manager for WDIV / ClickOnDetroit.com. He also authors the Morning Report Newsletter and various other newsletters. He's been with WDIV since 2013. He enjoys suffering through Lions games on Sundays in the fall.