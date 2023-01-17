Tasty Tuesday: We’ve Got Brunch

This Tasty Tuesday, we're trying out the new We've Got Brunch in West Bloomfield Township. The fun brunch spot is boasting delicious dishes made with fresh, made-to-order ingredients that are inspired by cities around the country.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

We’ve Got Brunch is located on Orchard Lake Road near West 14 Mile Road in West Bloomfield Township. The restaurant is open from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. every day.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: Get a free triple chocolate brownie sundae with your purchase when you mention Tasty Tuesday.

Learn more about the restaurant on their Instagram page here.

