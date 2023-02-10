Finished snow sculptures at this winter carnival are beyond cool

The work is finished, and we have to admit, the entries are even cooler than we imagined.

Every year, Michigan Technological University hosts a festival that features students and community members creating snow sculptures.

Given the city where the campus is located, Houghton, which averages about 200 inches of snow each winter, there certainly is plenty of snow to go around to build such sculptures.

But coming up with creative ideas and finished products is a much more difficult challenge.

Below are this year’s top entries.

Winner

The fraternity Phi Kappa Tau was chosen the winner of the monthlong statue competition for creating in a month a snow replica of Willy Wonka’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory.”

It almost looks like actual chocolate can be made there! There was also a category for best sculpture built in one night during an “all-nighter.”

Below are some other notable entries.

View this website for a full photo gallery of entries courtesy of Michigan Technological University.

Which one is your favorite?

More entries

