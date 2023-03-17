‘Inspired’: See what happened after boy sold Pokemon cards to pay for puppy’s surgery

A boy in Virginia went to great lengths back in 2021 to help out his sick puppy who needed surgery.

In order to come up with money for the surgery, Bryson Killean made what at the time was a sacrifice when he sold his Pokemon cards to come up with the funds.

The puppy eventually recovered nicely after the surgery, but that was just only one part of what turned out to be a happy ending.

After hearing his story, the Pokemon company —based in Bellevue, Washington — sent Killean a package of rare Pokemon cards not found in stores as a replacement for what he sold.

Pokemon also sent a letter to him that read: “Hey Bryson, we were so inspired by your story about selling your cards for your dog’s recovery, these are some cards to help you replace the ones you had to sell.”