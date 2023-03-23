49º

MIPics: Metro Detroiters celebrate National Puppy Day

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

MIPics celebrates National Puppy Day. (MIPics/WDIV)

It’s National Puppy Day -- and we want to help you, and your pup, celebrate the occasion.

We’ll be showing off some of your best puppy photos today on ClickOnDetroit, and on Local 4 News.

It’s easy -- just click the link here and upload your photo to MIPics -- our totally free photo and video sharing tool. You’ll see others posting photos there, too!

Just pick the “Pets” category and drop your pin! We can’t wait to see the array of adorable and boopable noses.

---> Upload your photo to MIPics here

Here are some of our favorites so far:

Sweety
0
Detroit
Offgridwithjayandjen

Timber and Scout up at the Off Grid Cabin!

0
Detroit
Cole Family

Oakley :-)

0
Detroit
Kimba

Our GoldenDoodle, Quincy, with his BFF, Theodora!

0
Detroit
Brittany D

My sweet boy, Gravy!

0
Detroit
ashlew417

Dolly enjoying the last bit of snow we have on our walk

0
Detroit
Orange Family

Cosmo Ryder-Cockapoo

0
Detroit
The Reyes-DeRoche Family

The Princess and Prince of the house, Elysia and Chavo. Elysia is 2 years old. Chavo just turned 1 recently.

0
Detroit
Laurenmckenzie

Luna Rae always looking for a Lions win 🦁

0
Detroit
jmo_gan

Spud and Cashew!

0
Detroit
AndreaLMT

Easter Brady

0
Detroit
JeffMac22
0
Detroit

