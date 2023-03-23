MIPics: Metro Detroiters celebrate National Puppy Day

It’s National Puppy Day -- and we want to help you, and your pup, celebrate the occasion.

We’ll be showing off some of your best puppy photos today on ClickOnDetroit, and on Local 4 News.

It’s easy -- just click the link here and upload your photo to MIPics -- our totally free photo and video sharing tool. You’ll see others posting photos there, too!

Just pick the “Pets” category and drop your pin! We can’t wait to see the array of adorable and boopable noses.

---> Upload your photo to MIPics here

Here are some of our favorites so far:

Offgridwithjayandjen Timber and Scout up at the Off Grid Cabin! 1 hour ago 1 Detroit

ashlew417 Dolly enjoying the last bit of snow we have on our walk 1 hour ago 0 Detroit

The Reyes-DeRoche Family The Princess and Prince of the house, Elysia and Chavo. Elysia is 2 years old. Chavo just turned 1 recently. 55 minutes ago 0 Detroit

Laurenmckenzie Luna Rae always looking for a Lions win 🦁 1 hour ago 0 Detroit

---> Upload your photo to MIPics here