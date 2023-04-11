66º

Tasty Tuesday: Yolk & Toast in Roseville serves breakfast, lunch favorites with love

They have a special deal for Tasty Tuesday

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Roseville, Macomb County, Top Comment

ROSEVILLE, Mich. – On this Tasty Tuesday, we’re stopping at Yolk & Toast: A family diner in Roseville serving up a mix of traditional and unique breakfast and lunch dishes.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Yolk & Toast is located on Grosebeck Highway just north of Martin Road in Roseville. They’re open from 6 a.m.-3 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, from 7 a.m.-3 p.m. on Monday and Saturday, and from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. on Sunday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: 15% off your total order when you mention Tasty Tuesday on April 11, 2023.

Learn more on their website here.

