McDonald’s released a purple milkshake in honor of Grimace’s birthday and I’m obsessed

Ronald McDonal and Grimace appear in the 94th Annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade¨ on November 24, 2020 in New York City. The World-Famous Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade¨ kicks off the holiday season for millions of television viewers watching safely at home. (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Macy's, Inc.)

Grimace, arguably the coolest McDonald’s character, is finally getting the recognition he deserves.

The purple blob with short legs and feet is celebrating his birthday, so McDonald’s is selling a birthday meal in honor of Grimace while supplies last.

The meal is a classic Big Mac or a 10-piece nugget, but the surprise is the milkshake that comes with it. It’s a purple Grimace milkshake!

Apparently, the milkshake is vanilla with berry flavoring. It matches Grimace’s iconic purple color, and I need to get my hands on one ASAP. Grimace is by far the most iconic McDonald’s character (sorry, Ronald McDonald and Hamburglar, you’re a clown and criminal respectively), so it’s about time he got his own special item on the McDonald’s menu.

Grimace’s birthday special meal debuted June 12, and it will only be around until the McDonald’s locations run out of his purple milkshake. So what are you waiting for? Get to McDonald’s now!