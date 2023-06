Here is an aerial view from of the 2023 Ford Fireworks from Downtown Detroit.

DETROIT – If you missed the 2023 Ford Fireworks -- don’t worry -- we recorded the whole thing for you.

This year’s show was themed “Hey Detroit, The Sky Shines for You!” It included more than 10,000 pyrotechnic effects visible for miles along the Detroit River.

Watch the explosive display along the Detroit River in the video player above.