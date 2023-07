Fireworks light up the sky over the East River in Midtown on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Gotham)

Would you expect anything less?

Every July 4, New York City and Washington, D.C. put on unforgettable fireworks to celebrate Independence Day.

America’s 247th birthday was no different, as New York and the nation’s capital once again wowed the country with scintillating shows.

Below are photos to look back on what was another memorable night of July 4 celebrations.

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 4: Spectators watch as fireworks erupt over the Washington Monument during the Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall on July 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. Crowds of people came together to partake in the annual event commemorating the Fourth of July celebration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Fireworks explode over the East River during the 47th annual Macy’s 4th of July Fireworks display with the Empire State Building reflected from Summit One Vanderbilt on July 4th, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Alexi J. Rosenfeld/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 4: Fireworks erupt over the Washington Monument during the Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall on July 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. Crowds of people came together to partake in the annual event commemorating the Fourth of July celebration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

UNION CITY, NJ - JULY 4: Macy's 4th of July fireworks light up the sky next to the Empire State Building in New York City on July 4, 2023, as seen from Union City, New Jersey. (Photo by Gary Hershorn/Getty Images) (2023 Gary Hershorn)

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 4: Fireworks erupt over the Washington Monument during the Independence Day fireworks display along the National Mall on July 4, 2023 in Washington, DC. Crowds of people came together to partake in the annual event commemorating the Fourth of July celebration. (Photo by Nathan Howard/Getty Images) (2023 Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Drones perform a light show in the form of the Statue of Liberty before the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (2023 Roy Rochlin)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: A view of the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (2023 Roy Rochlin)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: A view of the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (2023 Roy Rochlin)

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JULY 04: Drones perform a light show in the form of the American Flag before the Macy's fireworks display celebrating the United States 247th independence day on July 04, 2023 in New York City. (Photo by Roy Rochlin/Getty Images) (2023 Roy Rochlin)