Tasty Tuesday: Hamlin Pub serves familiar bar fare in Metro Detroit in a ‘Cheers’ setting

Jason Colthorp, Anchor/Reporter

Tags: Tasty Tuesday, Top Comment, Macomb County
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Hamlin Pub: A sports bar with locations across Metro Detroit, “where everyone is a regular.” They’re serving up traditional pub fare, with some true home cooked meals mixed in, too.

Watch the full Tasty Tuesday feature in the video player above.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Hamlin Pub has several locations across northern Metro Detroit, including in Clarkston, Rochester Hills, Shelby Township, and Chesterfield Township.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: All locations are offering a 20% discount on their summer menu when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Tuesday, July 11, 2023.

Visit the restaurant’s website here.

About the Author:

Jason is Local 4’s utility infielder. In addition to anchoring the morning newscast, he often reports on a variety of stories from the tragic, like the shootings at Michigan State, to the off-beat, like great gas station food.

