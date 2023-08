LAHAINA, HAWAII - AUGUST 11: In an aerial view, cars destroyed by wildfire line Front Street on August 11, 2023 in Lahaina, Hawaii. Dozens of people were killed and thousands were displaced after a wind-driven wildfire devastated the town of Lahaina on Tuesday. Crews are continuing to search for missing people. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

It’s been more than a week since deadly wildfires started in Hawaii, but the extent of the damage comes more into light each day.

The death toll has climbed to more than 100, and the photos below chronicle just how devastating the damage has been, particularly in the town of Lahaina.

To get a bigger picture of the damage that has been done, view the photos below courtesy of Getty Images and the Associated Press.

If you are interested in helping those affected by the tragedy, click or tap here.

Destroyed property is seen, Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii, following a deadly wildfire that caused heavy damage days earlier. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Homes consumed in recent wildfires are seen in Lahaina, Hawaii, Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2023. The wildfires have devastated parts of the Hawaiian island of Maui. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A woman digs through rubble of a home destroyed by a wildfire, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems under siege from disasters, and what is increasing most is wildfire, according to an analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records by The Associated Press. There were as many federally-declared disaster wildfires this month in Hawaii, as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A man rides along Main Street past wildfire damage, Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems under siege from disasters, and what is increasing most is wildfire, according to an analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records by The Associated Press. There were as many federally-declared disaster wildfires this month in Hawaii, as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Friday, Aug. 11, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Hawaii increasingly seems under siege from disasters, and what is increasing most is wildfire, according to an analysis of Federal Emergency Management Agency records by The Associated Press. There were as many federally-declared disaster wildfires this month in Hawaii, as in the 50 years between 1953 and 2003. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A tub rests in the middle of a wildfire-destroyed home Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Kula, Hawaii. The same day a wildfire ripped through Lahaina, one tore through Kula, as well. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

A burnt tree stands in front of a home destroyed by a wildfire on Monday, Aug. 14, 2023, in Kula, Hawaii. Kula was ravaged by a wildfire the same day one ripped through Lahaina. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

Wildfire wreckage is shown Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023, in Lahaina, Hawaii. Currently, the Maui wildfires are the nation's fifth-deadliest on record, according to research by the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that publishes fire codes and standards used in the U.S. and around the world.(AP Photo/Rick Bowmer) (Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved)

FILE - Abandoned cars, scorched by the wildfire, line Pearson Rd. in Paradise, Calif., on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018. Currently, the Maui wildfires are the nation's fifth-deadliest on record, according to research by the National Fire Protection Association, a nonprofit that publishes fire codes and standards used in the U.S. and around the world. The Camp Fire killed 85 people and forced tens of thousands of others to flee their homes as flames destroyed 19,000 buildings in Northern California.(AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) (Noah Berger)