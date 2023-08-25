Prohibition era whiskey found in house walls during renovation

Bottles of whiskey were discovered during the renovation of an old house back in 2020.

The famous saying talks about how well fine wine ages, but what about fine whiskey that’s old?

That was a question workers had during a house renovation that led to a unique discovery.

During a renovation of an old historic home built in 1917, workers discovered bottles of whiskey that had been hidden in the attic either prior or during the Prohibition era.

