Tasty Tuesday: Trap Ramen in Warren makes traditional noodle dishes accessible to all

WARREN, Mich. – This Tasty Tuesday, we’re featuring Trap Ramen in Warren, where traditional noodle dishes are being made for everybody -- and they’re served with delicious homemade sauces.

Tasty Tuesday deal

Trap Ramen is located on Van Dyke Avenue just south of 12 Mile Road in Warren. The restaurant is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The Tasty Tuesday deal: The restaurant is offering two deals when you mention Tasty Tuesday on Sept. 26, 2023: Customers can get 10% off all meals, as well as a free third meal when you buy two meals.

