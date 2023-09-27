Brag Book: Alisha Malik

We’re bragging about Troy High School senior Alisha Malik, who is nearing completion of her International Baccalaureate diploma while also volunteering for various organizations.
See her special Brag Book shoutout above.
We’re bragging about Troy High School senior Alisha Malik, who is nearing completion of her International Baccalaureate diploma while also volunteering for various organizations.
See her special Brag Book shoutout above.
Copyright 2023 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.