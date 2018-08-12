4th annual Roadkill Nights: 40,000 people hit Woodward Avenue in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - The city of Pontiac still smells like burned rubber Sunday morning, a smell everyone is happy about.

Roadkill Nights hit town for it’s fourth run, and this time,40,000 people came to take part in real drag races right down Woodward Avenue.

The gearhead concept born on-line is now powered by Dodge and is poised to grow.

But where is Roadkill Nights headed?

Shawn Ley is on the track with the two men who started it all to see what is next for the engine roaring event.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.