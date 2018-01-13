Ice sculptures fill Downtown Plymouth for annual ice festival

PLYMOUTH, Mich. - The Plymouth Ice Festival is this weekend in the center of Downtown Plymouth.

There are about 100 ice sculptures throughout the area to celebrate the winter season. The sculptures can be viewed 24 hours a day.

There are also ice carving competitions and activities, such as cross-country skiing, for families to enjoy. The event, which has been around for three decades, is also about highlighting the many businesses in Downtown Plymouth.

On Saturday and Sunday, there will be college individual carving competitions from 9 a.m.-noon.

