In-n-Out-inspired burger joint, California Burgerz, attracting fan base in Hamtramck

HAMTRAMCK, Mich. - If you’ve heard of the wildly popular burger chain out west called In-n-Out Burger, but have never had the chance to try it, head over to Hamtramck.

No, In-n-Out hasn’t opened a location here, but In-n-Out fan Hani Omasam has created his own burger joint inspired by the eatery, which calls California Burgerz.

You’ll find it at 12045 Conant St.

The taste has people celebrating by first snapping a photo of their burger for Instagram, then digging in and absolutely loving the fresh taste.

Shawn Ley stopped by California Burgerz to try it out. Hear more from him in the video above.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.