WATCH: Full 2018 Ford Fireworks on Detroit River

DETROIT - The Ford Fireworks lit up the Detroit riverfront on Monday, June 25, celebrating 60 years of the signature summertime tradition with breathtaking views of downtown Detroit and beyond.

Produced by The Parade Company and recognized as one of the country’s largest and most magnificent fireworks displays, the Ford Fireworks is enjoyed by hundreds of thousands of spectators.

You can watch the full replay of the show in the vide posted above.

