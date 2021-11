A college degree in 1 year for only $7,000? Seems lie it's too good to be true -- but it's not. Flashpoint host Devin Scillian sat down with some education experts to discuss an accelerated and affordable degree program.

A college degree in one year for only $7,000? That seems way too good to be true -- but it’s not.

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian sat down with Danielle North of Degree Forward and Doug Ross with Diploma Equity Project to discuss an accelerated and affordable degree program.

Watch the interview in segment two of the Nov. 28, 2021 episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: Money Monday: Tips for helping recent college grads with finances