Flashpoint

Flashpoint Interview: Counterterrorism expert addresses Ukraine invasion’s impact in Michigan

Russian troops invaded former Soviet nation this week

Devin Scillian, Anchor

This week on Flashpoint, we're joined by the former senior director of counterterrorism at the National Security Council, and now professor at the University of Michigan, Javed Ali to to discuss Russia's recent invasion of former Soviet nation Ukraine, and the impact that invasion will have for those here in Michigan.

Russia is pointing its military might at Ukraine. Thousands of Michiganders look homeward and wonder what the future holds.

Watch the interview in segment two of the Feb. 27, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

