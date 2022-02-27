Flashpoint Interview: Counterterrorism expert addresses Ukraine invasion’s impact in Michigan

This week on Flashpoint, we're joined by the former senior director of counterterrorism at the National Security Council, and now professor at the University of Michigan, Javed Ali to to discuss Russia's recent invasion of former Soviet nation Ukraine, and the impact that invasion will have for those here in Michigan.

Russia is pointing its military might at Ukraine. Thousands of Michiganders look homeward and wonder what the future holds.

Watch the interview in segment two of the Feb. 27, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

