As the world struggles with bringing Russia to heel, U.S. President Joe Biden is sending up a flare over cyber security worries. We’re talking with Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Sen. Gary Peters about the potential threat.

As the world struggles with bringing Russia to heel, U.S. President Joe Biden is sending up a flare over cyber security worries.

We’re talking with Senate Homeland Security Committee Chairman Sen. Gary Peters about the potential threat.

Watch the interview in segment one of the March 27, 2022, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.

Related: Zelenskyy: West needs more courage in helping Ukraine fight