Flashpoint Interview: New Detroit network offers open arms to Afghan, Ukrainian refugees

DETROIT – Samaritas, a statewide health and human services organization that operates one of Michigan’s largest refugee resettlement programs, announced the launch of the Detroit Refugee Network in April.

This new initiative, led by Detroit corporate and community leaders, is aimed at paving the way for refugees fleeing their homes in places like Afghanistan and Ukraine.

We’re talking with the city’s new first lady, Dr. Sonia Hassan, and Kelli Dobner about the struggles that refugees have and the importance of people helping and welcoming refugees.

