Flashpoint 5/1/22: The fight within the Michigan Republican Party; Detroit Refugee Network launches

DETROIT – The heat is turning up now that we’re three months away from primary elections, and what a primary it will be.

Right now, there are 10 candidates for the Republican nomination for Michigan governor. That is, if several of them can withstand challenges being made to their petitions. But still, there has already been significant drama just to get to this point.

Last weekend, the Michigan Republican Party held its nominating convention -- which one delegate referred to as a civil war, as party members tried to discern the candidates’ loyalty to former President Donald Trump.

We’re diving into what the Republican Party in Michigan is about right now.

Meanwhile, a new initiative in Detroit is aimed at paving the way for refugees fleeing their homes in places like Ukraine and Afghanistan. We’re talking about the first project to be taken on by the city’s new first lady, Dr. Sonia Hassan.

