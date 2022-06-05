Extended Flashpoint: A busy week in Michigan politics on Mackinac Island

Devin Scillian hosts an extended Flashpoint from Mackinac Island where political and business leaders from around Michigan assembled for the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference.

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. – Devin Scillian hosts an extended Flashpoint from Mackinac Island where political and business leaders from around Michigan assembled for the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference.

Hear from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, pollster Richard Czuba and Detroit businessman Dennis Archer Jr.

Also, Devin hosts a sit down with US secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg on the Mackinac stage.

It’s a fully extended special Flashpoint extravaganza! Watch the entire thing in the video player above, or watch it on your TV with the Local 4+ TV streaming app.