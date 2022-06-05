64º

Flashpoint

Extended Flashpoint: A busy week in Michigan politics on Mackinac Island

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tim Pamplin

Ken Haddad, Digital Content Manager

Devin Scillian hosts an extended Flashpoint from Mackinac Island where political and business leaders from around Michigan assembled for the 2022 Mackinac Policy Conference.

Hear from Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, Michigan U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, pollster Richard Czuba and Detroit businessman Dennis Archer Jr.

Also, Devin hosts a sit down with US secretary of transportation Pete Buttigieg on the Mackinac stage.

It’s a fully extended special Flashpoint extravaganza! Watch the entire thing in the video player above, or watch it on your TV with the Local 4+ TV streaming app.

About the Authors:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

