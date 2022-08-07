77º

LIVE

Flashpoint

Watch Flashpoint at 10: The race for Michigan governor, tracking the monkeypox outbreak

Watch Flashpoint every Sunday at 10 a.m. on Local 4 News and Local 4+

Devin Scillian, Anchor

Tags: Flashpoint, Michigan Politics, Michigan, Politics, US Politics, Devin Scillian, GOP Debate, Michigan Primary Election, Decision 2022
FILE - People wait in line to vote in the Georgia's primary election on Tuesday, May 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson, File) (Brynn Anderson, Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

DETROIT – The primary election is in the rear view mirror, and now we’re looking ahead to November.

On Flashpoint today, breaking down the race for Michigan governor between GOP winner Tudor Dixon and incumbent Democrat Gretchen Whitmer. Plus, how will redistricting factor in the balance of power in Lansing?

Also, we talk to the state’s top doctor on how the state is managing the outbreak of monkeypox in the U.S., and in Michigan.

Watch the episode live on Local 4, in the video player below, or stream it on your TV using Local 4+, available on most Smart TV devices.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.

About the Author:

Devin Scillian is equally at home on your television, on your bookshelf, and on your stereo. Devin anchors the evening newscasts for Local 4. Additionally, he moderates Flashpoint, Local 4's Sunday morning news program. He is also a best-selling author of children's books, and an award-winning musician and songwriter.

email