Flashpoint: 4-day workweeks, What distress in banking sector means for you

DETROIT – It’s been a busy week in Lansing, as democrats checked off their legislative to-do list and are now focusing on gun control in the Senate. We’ll talk about the week that was.

This week also found us all sweating a bit about banking here in the U.S. The failure of the Silicon Valley bank made us have a few more questions about smaller banks, regulation, and how the next actions could affect all of us.

Also, how about working four days a week instead of five? One congressman just introduced a bill that would shorten the workweek hours here in the United States to 32. That goes along with a global pilot project to make four days a week the norm, but can it really work?

