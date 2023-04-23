Watch Flashpoint: Detroit’s plan to combat violent crime, what’s next in Lansing

DETROIT – Detroit police chief James White has announced new deployments of resources to curb gun violence downtown as well as in the neighborhoods. We talked to him about the plan -- watch the segment below:
Plus no rest in Lansing where Democrats in the majority are wrapping up a three month legislative blitz. The last gun safety bills are heading to the governor’s desk. It’s a seismic shift in policies, so what is next? Watch our roundtable discussion below:
The youth vote across the country this past election was big, but it was the biggest here in Michigan. We saw the lines at Michigan State and the University of Michigan on election night, but now we have the stats to back it up. We caught up with Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum about the trends she’s seeing and the misinformation that’s still out there about voting. Watch that segment below: