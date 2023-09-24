Flashpoint: Canadian union vs. UAW strike; JP Morgan Chase; young people planning to leave the area

A tale of two unions: Canadian autoworkers make a deal while one remains out of reach in the U.S.

DETROIT – A tale of two unions: Canadian autoworkers make a deal while one remains out of reach in the U.S.

Over our more than 25 years in the air, this program has long focused on where we’ve been, where we are, and where we’re headed. On Flashpoint today we take a look at all three.

Where we’ve been? Well, 10 years ago J.P. Morgan Chase came to the city with a commitment of $200 million to try to help guide Detroit out of bankruptcy and into an age of recovery and revitalization. Marking the 10 years, CEO Jamie Dimon drew a lot of attention for suggesting that Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan should run for president.

But I want to know more about what we’re learning about what works and what doesn’t. On Flashpoint we talk about that, and we talk about where we’re headed. Which was the subject of a new poll commissioned by the Detroit regional chamber. Young people don’t sound all that wedded to sticking around -- that’s a problem we talk about.

And as for where we are? Well, we’re in the middle of a strike that is starting to affect people who have no seat at the bargaining table. And, why were Canadian autoworkers able to reach a deal?

You can watch the Sept. 24, 2023, episode of Flashpoint in the video player above.