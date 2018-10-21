Flashpoint 10/21/18: SOS candidates debate; group donates $100 million to Detroit

DETROIT - Here is what you missed on Sunday's edition of Flashpoint:

From voter rights, to wait-in-line times -- the secretary of state touches all of our lives.

It's the branch of government that most of us have the most experience with, whether we're getting a license to drive, licensing a vehicle or registering to vote. In fact, those very functions leave some wondering why the office is partisan.

Candidates Jocelyn Benson and Mary Treder Lang came face to face on this edition of Flashpoint. Benson is the democratic candidate and Treder is the republican candidate in the race for Secretary of State. There is no incumbent in the race. Ruth Johnson has reached the end of her term limit.

There was also a discussion about the gift bestowed to the city this past week by the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation. Tuesday marked what would have been Ralph Wilson's 100th birthday -- and to mark the occasion the foundation bearing his name announced a $100 million gift to the city of Detroit to create a park and trails along the city's riverfront.

Dave Egner, the president and CEO of the Ralph Wilson Junior Foundation will make an appearance on Flashpoint to discuss the gift.



Segment 1:

Candidates in the race for secretary of state, democrat, Jocelyn Benson and republican, Mary Treder Lang come face to face.

Segment 2:

Dave Egner, president and CEO of the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation discusses the group's recent $100 million gift to the city of Detroit.

Segment 3:

Flashpoint host Devin Scillian wraps up this edition of Flashpoint.

Flashpoint is hosted by WDIV Local 4 anchor Devin Scillian. Watch Flashpoint on WDIV at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.